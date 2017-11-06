Lyon County sheriff confirms helicopter crash injures 2 in rural - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Lyon County sheriff confirms helicopter crash injures 2 in rural Inwood, IA

RURAL INWOOD, IOWA (KIWA RADIO) -

Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep said that the helicopter went down shortly after 1:20 Monday afternoon between West Lyon School and Lake Pahoja.

The two people on board the chopper were taken to hospitals in Sioux Falls.

The sheriff says they had serious injuries.

The helicopter clipped an overhead power line while doing an aerial search for 300 head of cattle that got out early this morning.

The sheriff says the FAA has been alerted, and are on their way to the scene.

The Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep said two people injured in a helicopter crash in western Lyon County Monday afternoon were searching for loose cattle. 

The Sheriff said when the helicopter hit the line, there was a power outage.

Rock Rapids Utility Manager Jim Hoye said it was an L & O Power Coop line that feeds Rock Rapids.

He said Rock Rapids has two feeds from L & O, and he says it’s possible that L & O switched feeds to get the power back on in Rock Rapids.

