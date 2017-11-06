Western Christian's Veerbeek honored by IGHSAU

Western Christian’s Tammi Veerbeek is the 2017 recipient of the Golden Plaque of Distinction.

Western Christian’s Tammi Veerbeek is the 2017 volleyball recipient of the Golden Plaque of Distinction. Tammi will be honored before the start of the Class 2A championship match Friday, November 10.

The Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union’s Golden Plaque of Distinction Award honors the Iowa coach who has demonstrated a successful career while making notable contributions toward school, community and the coaching profession.

Tammi has been coaching high school volleyball for 22 seasons and has been at Western Christian for the last 19. She has enjoyed unparalleled success in her tenure with the Wolfpack. She has taken 18 teams to the state tournament, including 17 straight. Western Christian has reached the state title match 16 times under her guidance and have won 10 state titles, which ranks second all-time.

Tammi has 887 career wins, ranking third on Iowa’s all-time list. She has been named Iowa Coach of the Year seven times and was the 2008 nominee for National Volleyball Coach of the Year. She is also a member of the IGHSAU Volleyball Advisory Committee.

Tammi and her husband Ron have three children, Ashtyn (a senior on this year’s volleyball team), Trey and Chase.