Morningside's Niles breaks school record for receiving yards

Morningside clinched at least a share of a seventh consecutive GPAC football championship and Connor Niles became the all-time leading pass receiving yardage leader in school history when the Mustangs derailed Doane 41-10 on Saturday in Crete, Neb.

The Mustangs improved their record to 10-0 overall and climbed to 7-0 in the GPAC for a one-game lead over second place Northwestern (6-1), who the Mustangs throttled 48-20 earlier this season. Morningside can win this year’s GPAC title outright with a win at Concordia in next Saturday’s regular season finale in Seward, Neb.

Niles, a junior wide receiver from Sioux City, played a significant role in the Mustangs’ victory at Doane. Niles had seven pass receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown to raise his career totals to 190 catches for 3367 yards and 35 touchdowns and break the former Morningside record of 3277 career reception yards that was set by Beau Kildow from 2006-09. Niles is fifth in the Morningside record book with his 190 career receptions. The 101-yard performance against Doane was the 15th 100-yard reception game of Niles’ career.