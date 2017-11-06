A little light snow for southern Siouxland tonight

It's been a day of clouds and wintry feeling temperatures as many of our highs only got into the 30s.

In addition to that, a little light snow fell in northern Siouxland with some slick conditions even reported in the Sioux Falls area.

There will be one more chance of a little light snow mainly in southern Siouxland later tonight into very early Tuesday morning with less than an inch of accumulation expected.

That snow chance quickly moves east and after morning clouds, we'll try to slowly clear out our skies during the afternoon.

For a change, this clearing will be a little longer lasting that should give us a lot of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday.

These two days will be very different as far as temperatures go with highs in the mid 40s Wednesday and Thursday will only give us highs in the low to mid 30s.

Clouds will start to return on Friday and by Saturday morning we could see a light mix quickly move through the area.

The weekend's temps will be reasonable with highs in the mid 40s with maybe even some low 50s possible by Monday.