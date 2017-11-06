Mercy Air Care pilot nears retirement after 16 years of service

Pilot Craig Wollman has been taking to the skies since serving our country in the Vietnam War.

While Wollman says flying a helicopter in Vietnam was exciting, it's using those skills he learned to help people here in Siouxland that he really enjoys.

"Just the idea of getting medical attention to the people that need it," says Mercy Air Care Pilot Craig Wollman. "I guess as I look back and we don't do a lot of scene work, most of our stuff is hospital transfers"

The scene work Wollman has been a part of has left a lasting impression throughout his career.

Wollman has been flying an EMS helicopter for the last 25 years.

And, he's been with Mercy Air Care since 2001.

Wollman says he likes to look back at all the people who help make a scene go as seamless as possible.

"It takes a lot of work, it takes a lot of effort. It takes a lot of coordination not only amongst but amongst the first responders," says Wollman,

But Wollman's time in the skies of Siouxland will soon come to an end.

He will retire in January of 2018.

"It went quick. It was fun. It went quick and I just have to come back to the best part of it and the most important part of it is the quality people that I've worked with. You know, working with the great medical crews, working with the great ER people, the first responders," Wollman says.

It's been a long ride for Wollman, but it been a life dedicated to always serving his fellow man.