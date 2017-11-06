See Siouxland's top playoff performances on the SportsFource Rewind

Over 100 Siouxland high school football teams started the season. Now, only 13 are still playing -- four in Iowa, eight in Nebraska and one in South Dakota. Let's look back at the best plays from week two of the playoffs on the SportsFource Rewind.

Nebraska's Class D playoffs were Wednesday. Bloomfield's Quinten Moles scored 4 touchdowns in the first half and ran for 273 yards. Bloomfield roughs up Randolph, 48-8.



Round two in Iowa on Friday. BHRV's Billy Rankin with the hit, Elliott Van Kekerix with the fumble recovery. The Nighthawks advance to the semi's, 28-20.

West Lyon knocked out Western Christian. Jaden Snyder checks down to Monte Pottebaum who rumbles for 22 yards down to the four. Pottebaum finishes what he started. West Lyon moves to the Dome 42-3.

West Sioux's Jake Lynott had three TD's in the first quarter against West Hancock. The Falcons punch their ticket to Cedar Falls, 54-12.

Remsen St. Mary's won at Audubon in a battle of unbeaten teams. Derrick Schorg hits Kennth Bohnekamp for the TD as the Hawks move on, 64-32.

Back to Nebraska where Pierce's Tinker boys 'toyed' with West Point-Beemer. Brett Tinker carries four defenders with him. To end the drive, Collin Tinker scores and the 15th-seeded Blue Jays win again, 54-34.

Norfolk Catholic scored two fourth quarter TD's to beat Aquinas Catholic. Nate Brungardt to Chace Clausen. Knights survive, 21-17.



And Dakota Valley earned a spot in South Dakota's Class 11-A final. Nate Rice has some blockers and he's gone. The Panthers move into next Saturday's championship game, 34-11. That's the SportsFource Rewind.