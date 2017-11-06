New lights, salt stockpile leave South Sioux City ready for winter

The South Sioux City Public Works Department says they started preparations for winter during the summer.



They have taken steps to make sure they are ready now for the messy conditions.



Over the summer they built a stockpile of salt.



Now they have over 500 tons ready to treat streets if needed.



New lights were also installed on the vehicles.



Officials say this is for both for the safety of the driver and the public.



"For safety reasons, more that so people can see us and stay back. The whole handling of the truck becomes much different with a big plow on the front or with a load of salt." said Robert Livermore, South Sioux City Public Works Director.



There are also some things that the public can do to help make plowing easier.



"Especially in residential streets we ask that if you could get off the streets that is really a plus. If we can remove the snow from curb to curb that helps a lot." said Livermore.



They also ask for patience while streets are plowed.



Priority roads, such as those around hospitals and schools, are cleared first.