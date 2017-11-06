Firefighters donate to fight muscular dystrophy

Sioux City Fire Rescue presented a check for nearly $1,200 dollars to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.



The funds were raised from a corn hole tournament held in September.



Firefighters say it's rewarding to see the donation help out.



"We think that it's one of the most vital aspects that we can give back to the community. The community supports us so much in everything we do that we just feel obligated to do everything we can for Sioux City." said Josh McClure, Sioux City Fire Rescue.



Muscular Dystrophy Association says the donation will fund research proposals to fight the disease.



"If you think about 226 viable grants that are just sitting in a pile not being funded, it's really heartbreaking. If you have a child with muscular dystrophy that could be your answer to the cure." said Madison Arrowsmith, MDA Fundraising Coordinator.



The International Association of Fire Fighters has partnered with MDA for over 60 years.