City council approves Cone Park tubing hill naming rights, donation for fire pit

City council members have approved two donations that total $75,000 for improvements at Cone Park.

The first, from Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, totals $50,000 for naming rights of the "Twilight Tubing" event for three years. The money will cover the cost of lighting and sound equipment for the event on the park's tubing hill. The second donation, from Greg and Teri Grupp, totals $25,000, and would pay for the development of an outdoor gas fire pit at Cone Park.

Missouri River Historical Development also has some ideas for Cone Park... beyond "Twilight Tubing", and the fire pit. During its meeting, tonight, MRHD members said they have some ideas for the planned winter sports facility. "We also have given, or will give the city, money to purchase a "chiller" so that ice skating can be more than 4 or 5 weeks," said Mark Monson, MRHD President. "It'll be 6 months."

Along with the "chiller" for the outdoor ice skating rink, MRHD members also wants to help the city's bike and walking trail system. MRHD President Mark Monson says quality of life improvements, like adequate bike trails, aren't a wish list item. He says they're a necessity for attracting young people to the area. "$250,000 already went to Cone Park, and we have another million that we will provide to the city, which will be not all of the need, but is for the trail to hook between Larson Park and Chatauqua Park," said Monson. "The Corps of Engineers finally has approved the permitting for a trail, the Big Sioux River Dike trail, said Bob DeSmidt, Board Member of Siouxland Trails Foundation. "That'll go from the swimming pool at Riverside Park to Florence. At Florence there is an existing trail on the Big Sioux dike. That trail will allow cyclists and walkers to avoid Riverside Blvd. if they wish."

Another improvement to the city's trail system will be completing a bridge in Leeds near the fire station. When complete, this bridge will cross the railroad tracks, but will also connect the Floyd River trail and the Outer Belt trail.