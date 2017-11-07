CENTSABLE HEALTH: Thanksgiving Veggies

Link: https://www.fareway.com/shop/party-trays

Parmesan Roasted Carrots

· 8-10 carrots peeled

· 2 Tbsp butter melted

· 2 tsp garlic minced

· 4 Tbsp Parmesan Cheese

· 1 tsp chopped parsley

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Mix melted butter and garlic together. Place carrots on a parchment paper lined baking sheet. Drizzle with butter/garlic mixture. Roast in oven for 15 minutes. Shake pan occasionally to rotate carrots. Top with cheese and roast for another 10 minutes or until carrots reach desired doneness. Top with parsley and serve immediately

Balsamic Garlic Roasted Green Beans & Mushrooms

· 1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed and halved

· 8 ounces mushrooms, cleaned and halved

· 8-10 whole garlic cloves, halved

· 2 tablespoons olive oil

· 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

· Salt and pepper, to taste

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with foil and spray with non-stick cooking spray. Spread green beans, mushrooms and garlic in an even layer on the prepared baking sheet. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Drizzle over vegetables in pan and toss to coat evenly. Season with salt and pepper, to taste. Bake for 20-25 minutes, or until beans are tender-crisp.