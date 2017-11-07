President Trump begins two-day visit to Seoul

President Trump's war of words with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un takes on greater significance today, as the president begins his two-day visit to Seoul.

President Donald Trump Tuesday morning is the closest he has ever been to the North Korean leader. The president in Seoul, South Korea for important trade and security meetings.

Right now, President Trump is just 120 miles from the North Korean leader, North Korea will be a focal point today.

This morning President Trump met South Korean President Moon.

The number one topic of conversation, the hostility by North Korea and its nuclear threat.

President Donald Trump said, "I really believe it makes sense for North Korea to come to the table and make a deal that's good for the people of North Korea and the people of the world."

The president still talking tough, saying the era of strategic patience is over.

Trump said, "We have many things happening that we hope, we hope, in fact, I'll go a step further, we hope to God we never have to use."

Back home the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election continues

Former Trump Campaign Volunteer Carter Page told a House Committee that he sought permission from senior campaign officials to make a trip to Russia in July 2016.

Page initially stated his trip was private and unrelated to his role with the Trump campaign

This on the heels of possible charges against former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn and his son.

Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates are also under house arrest.

And Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross denies reports he hid business ties with Russia.

A potential distraction as the president continues his five-country Asia tour.

Trump said, "May freedom and peace flourish on this peninsula."

He heads to China tomorrow.

The president says he wants the Chinese to take more steps to reign in North Korea. He insinuated trade relations hinge on actions.