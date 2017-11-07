Siouxland farmers make good progress with corn and soybean harve - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Siouxland farmers make good progress with corn and soybean harvests

Farmers continue making good progress with the fall harvest.

The weekly crop report shows 67 percent of Iowa's corn crop is in the bin, 9 days behind the 5-year average. The soybean harvest is 92 percent complete. That's 6 days behind average.

In Nebraska, the corn harvest is 68 percent complete, behind the average of 81 percent. The soybean harvest is 95 percent complete, near the 98 percent average.

In South Dakota, 61 percent of the corn is in, behind the average of 80 percent. The soybean harvest has ended for most South Dakota farmers.

