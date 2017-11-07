Today's Election Day - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Today's Election Day

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Today, November 7, is Election Day. 

Most polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; check with your county auditor, as some opening times might vary

Voters across Iowa will decide who will help lead their cities, including candidates for mayor and council seats.

KTIV is keeping track of races across the viewing area and will report results as they come in tonight.

Find complete coverage of Decision 2017 November Elections here starting after polls close at 8 p.m. 

