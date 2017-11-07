South Dakota relaxes restrictions for propane haulers

South Dakota is temporarily making it easier for commercial drivers to deliver propane

South Dakota is temporarily making it easier for commercial drivers to deliver propane.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard has waived federal hours-of-service requirements for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting the fuel. Daugaard's order says some regions of South Dakota are experiencing low propane inventories and even outages.

Propane inventories have been impacted by market disruptions caused by hurricanes and other factors. Propane also is typically in demand this time of year for grain drying and home heating.

Daugaard's waiver was issued Monday and runs through Nov. 20.