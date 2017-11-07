South Dakota relaxes restrictions for propane haulers - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

South Dakota relaxes restrictions for propane haulers

Posted:
South Dakota is temporarily making it easier for commercial drivers to deliver propane South Dakota is temporarily making it easier for commercial drivers to deliver propane
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

South Dakota is temporarily making it easier for commercial drivers to deliver propane.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard has waived federal hours-of-service requirements for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting the fuel. Daugaard's order says some regions of South Dakota are experiencing low propane inventories and even outages.

Propane inventories have been impacted by market disruptions caused by hurricanes and other factors. Propane also is typically in demand this time of year for grain drying and home heating.

Daugaard's waiver was issued Monday and runs through Nov. 20.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.