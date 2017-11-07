South Dakota Gov. Daugaard appoints new education secretary

South Dakota has a new education secretary.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard has appointed longtime educator Don Kirkegaard, the Meade County School District superintendent and president of the state Board of Education Standards. Kirkegaard will resign both of those roles to lead South Dakota's K-12 schools.

The Argus Leader reports Kirkegaard replaces Melody Schopp who announced her retirement last month, about two months after a state watchdog committee found she disregarded early warnings of how federal grant money was mishandled through the Gear Up program.