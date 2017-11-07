Pest expert shares tips for when Asian beetles invade

The invasive Asian beetle is looking for safe refuge from cold weather and your home is their first choice.



"They try to get in just about anywhere," Darrel Kidd, a pest control expert said.

Kidd says this is the most he's seen these ladybug-like insects in more than 40 years.

"Fall is about the only time you'll see them come in swarms from the hundreds," Kidd said.

He's talking about Asian beetles, and they're invading homes looking for warmth.

They find tiny cracks and crevices to get into your homes during the winter months.

Kidd said, "If they can't get in they'll basically find ways to get around in your windows. Usually, windows are where they end up going because they are getting a little bit of heat from the house that way to protect it."

That's usually when Kidd receives many calls a day and comes to your house to spray.

Kidd said, "They actually apply liquid pesticide to the areas the ladybugs are in and prevents them from getting into the house."

Kidd says you should make sure your windows are sealed and you can vacuum the beetles.

And you'll usually find them on the south side of your house.

Kidd said, "Cause that's the warmest side, it always has the sun on your home."

He adds they'll be back again in swarms when it gets warmer outside.