Sioux City Police are asking for help identifying suspects after a 2004 Dodge Ram is stolen from Lewis Boulevard Auto Sales.



The video shows suspects at 717 South Lewis Boulevard on November 1. Police said they arrived in a Jeep Grand Cherokee that is believed to be stolen too.



The incident happened between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

If you have information, call 712-258-TIPS or text a tip to 274637 with SCPDTIP.

Also, contact Detective Zach Lewis at 712-279-6375.