Clouds begin to decrease, warm-up for Wednesday

We started off the workweek with lots of clouds and a little bit of the white stuff and we could see a little more for our Tuesday. A wave of moisture is scooting through the region and that is sparking up a bit of snow across southern Siouxland. A light coating is possible in some spots before it's all said and done. The most likely spots to see this would be south of Route 20. As the snow activity quickly races east, clouds will begin to decrease leaving behind some sunshine for the afternoon hours. Highs look to stay much below average, rising toward that 40° mark once again. We'll see even more sunshine tomorrow though as high pressure builds in from the SW.

This will allow SW winds to take over, pumping up our temps to near 50° and over for some neighborhoods. A trailing cold front then quickly erases the warmth Thursday with falling temps through the day. Afternoon highs look to be near freezing so make sure you bundle up. A moderating trend in our temperatures then takes shape heading into the weekend with highs climbing back into the 40s and 50s. A weak cold front moves in Saturday morning which could spark up a bit of AM rain/snow but precipitation should be fairly light. A ridge then begins to shift toward the Upper Midwest allowing for much warmer conditions by Monday with highs climbing back into the 50s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer