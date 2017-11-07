American adds second daily flight to Dallas February 15-March 3, 2018

Sioux Gateway Airport/Col. Bud Day Field officials in Sioux City said announced Tuesday American Airlines will add a second roundtrip flight out of Sioux City to their hub in Dallas/Ft. Worth from February 15 to March 3, 2018.

American had previously announced flights from November 20-28 and December 23-January 5, 2018.

Darrell Jesse, Sioux Gateway Airport Board President, said, “It is great to see that American is offering the additional Dallas/Ft. Worth flight again in February. Having two flights per day to American’s international hub in Dallas/Ft. Worth is truly an upgrade in service, allowing business and leisure travelers to have options when they fly.”

The scheduled time for the additional seasonal flight is:

Depart Sioux City (SUX) at 5:20 a.m. - Arrive Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) 7:38 a.m.

Depart Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW) at 8:55 p.m. - Arrive Sioux City (SUX) at 10:57 p.m.

Officials remind travelers that anyone flying on American Airlines must be checked in 45 minutes prior to departure.

See more airline and flight information at www.flysux.com.