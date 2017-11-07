Polls have closed across Iowa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Polls have closed across Iowa

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Polls have closed across Iowa and election results will soon be in.

KTIV News 4 will continue to update election results here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/151294/election-results

Dozens of local and state races and issues are being decided in Siouxland. 

A big one in Sioux City is the City Council election. 

There are nearly 80 contested races in Iowa alone that we're following.

We'll bring you the results as soon as they come in on-air and online here: http://www.ktiv.com/category/151294/election-results

