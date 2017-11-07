Food Bank of Siouxland hosts food drive on two wheels

The Food Bank of Siouxland said they are hosting Cranksgiving 2017.

It's a food drive on two wheels. Participants need a bicycle, a bag, $10-$20 and a bicycle lock.

People will check in at 12 p.m. on November 18 at Albrecht Cycle at 200 5th Street in Sioux City. Cyclists will head out at 1 p.m. and have until 3 p.m. to purchase at least four food items from local grocery stores.

Organizers said costumes are encouraged and prizes and gift card prizes will be awarded for various categories.

“We rely on the support of generous individuals, community groups, and businesses in our community to help us in leading the fight against hunger in Siouxland,” stated Linda Scheid, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Siouxland. “It is great to see such creative ways to raise awareness about the issue of hunger and the need to help serve the 26,150 food insecure individuals, including 11,210 children, living in the 11 counties served by the Food Bank.”



If you can't participate, you can still donate by dropping off food or money at Albrecht Cycle Shop or Bike Central in Le Mars.



For more information on the Food Bank, visit www.siouxlandfoodbank.org.