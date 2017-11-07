Yankton, SD girl collects over 700 pairs of shoes for Nutrition Center

10-year-old Aimee from Yankton, SD, each year collects shoes to distribute to those less fortunate.

This year she has collected over 32 boxes of shoes which equals to over 700 pairs of shoes.

They were distributing them in Santee, Nebraska at the Nutrition Center.

They said in a Facebook post tonight,

We were very blessed to be able to take over a thousand pairs of shoes down to Santee for the distribution today."

After thanking those who helped make it possible, they added,

"The shoes that we were not able to distribute in Santee we're given to Pathways Shelter for the Homeless in Yankton. We were able to bless a lot of people today but in turn we were blessed ourselves."