Iowa State will try to slow Oklahoma State in home finale

Iowa State's four game winning streak was snapped Saturday at West Virginia. The Cyclones, now 24th in the AP poll, come back to Ames for their final home game Saturday against number-12 Oklahoma State.

Iowa State fell behind the Mountaineers 20-0, but held West Virginia scoreless in the second half before losing 20-0.

The Cyclones are still second in the Big 12 in scoring defense, holding all six of their conference opponents to at least 10 points below their scoring average. This year, OSU's offense ranks second in the country, averaging nearly 580 yards per game.

"One of the things that's so impressive about the Oklahoma State team is its elite size," said Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. "Everywhere you look they're big, they're strong, they're physical. So that's the thing that's really impressive. Yeah, what do you stop? I think that becomes the great challenge that I think everybody's had to face against this football team."

In their last two meetings with the Cowboys, ISU led the Cowboys by 17 points but lost both times. Iowa State and Oklahoma State kickoff at 11:00 am Saturday in Ames. The Cyclones are 6.5 point underdogs.