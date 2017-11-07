Lawton residents vote on bond for new fire station

Residents in Lawton, Iowa will decide the fate of a $1.6-million bond to build a new fire station.

The current station was built in 1985. Over the years, the facility proved unable to support the needs of the department. With the audition of new equipment, vehicles and staff, the 45 firefighters do not have room to operate.

Presently, two of the trucks are parked in separate buildings. This means that first responders must run a block to reach their vehicles.

The proposed facility will feature ample space for equipment and training. It will also include a large multi-purpose area that can be used as a community center.

For the bond to pass, it must receive 60-percent of the vote.