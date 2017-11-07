Lawton residents vote on bond for new fire station - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Lawton residents vote on bond for new fire station

Posted:
LAWTON, Iowa (KTIV) -

Residents in Lawton, Iowa will decide the fate of a $1.6-million bond to build a new fire station. 

The current station was built in 1985. Over the years, the facility proved unable to support the needs of the department. With the audition of new equipment, vehicles and staff, the 45 firefighters do not have room to operate. 

Presently, two of the trucks are parked in separate buildings. This means that first responders must run a block to reach their vehicles.

The proposed facility will feature ample space for equipment and training. It will also include a large multi-purpose area that can be used as a community center. 

For the bond to pass, it must receive 60-percent of the vote.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.