Siouxland churches look at security after deadly Texas shooting

News of a gunman opening fire and killing 26 people at a church in Texas on Sunday has left a nation reeling.

Churches are now left with the hard reality of having to put security measures in place, to make sure their congregations remain safe.

In Siouxland, one church made preparations long before the deadly shooting.

"We have security procedures in place and, we also had active shooter training in our church. But, the thought of even having to prepare for something like that is alarming to me, that we don't respect each other," says Pastor Gene Stockton with Heartland Community Baptist Church.

Heartland Community Baptist Church invited members of their congregation and the community to a mass shooting drill over a year ago.

While church officials say its something they were sad to have to take a part in, they said it was something that needed to be done to assure the safety of their members.

"But, I'm also a realist. I know we live in a world where evil exists. I know we live in a world where the Bible says that the devil's the prince in the power of the air. And so, I know that you have to be prepared," says Stockton.

Sunday's mass shooting was another reminder of why it's so important to prepare and train for any situation.

"We have gradually and incrementally evaluated and reevaluate that, to add security measures that are appropriate and we will continue to evaluate that and even look at technology," says Stockton.

Pastor Gene Stockton says most churches he knows of do have security measures in place, a stark reminder of today's world in a place of worship.