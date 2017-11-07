Some Wednesday warming

After a cloudy start and even a few snow showers in southern Siouxland, we started to break into some afternoon sunshine.

We'll continue to clear out our skies some tonight and that will lead to cooler lows in the low 20s.

We'll get to enjoy more in the way of sunshine for Wednesday and along with that comes better warming with highs in the upper 40s.

If it's the milder weather you want, get out tomorrow because much colder air moves in behind a cold front on Thursday and that's going to lead to highs only in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A stronger south wind moves in on Friday and highs will be a little warmer (but still below average) near 40 degrees.

We'll see better warming this weekend but with it comes a chance of some rain showers on Saturday which could mix with a little snow Saturday morning.

Sunday is looking drier with highs both days in the upper 40s.

Our warming trend is going to continue into next week as Monday and Tuesday may be able to get into the 50s.