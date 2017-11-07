Police: BVU student threatens fellow student with knife

Police in Storm Lake, Iowa, say a Buena Vista University student has been arrested, after allegedly assaulting another student and threatening him with a knife.

20-year old Alissa Good is charged with two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault, and disorderly conduct.

The victim told police he owed Good money, and that she confronted him about it.

Police say other students had to pull Good away from the victim during the assault.