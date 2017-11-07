Neligh, NE man arrested on information of more alleged sexual as - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Neligh, NE man arrested on information of more alleged sexual assault and child abuse

NELIGH, Neb. (NCN) -

A Neligh, Nebraska man facing multiple child sex abuse charges in two counties, will now face even more charges as his trial is being pushed back to next year.

51-year old Darryl Lierman faces two counts of sexual assault  and one count of child abuse in Madison County. He also faces multiple charges of child abuse and sexual assault in Antelope County.

Madison County Attorney Joe Smith revealed he's filed additional charges against Lierman: one count of third degree sexual assault of a child, and one count of child abuse.

The court also delayed Lierman's trial until February to give both sides more time to prepare.

He'll be back in Madison for a hearing on his new charges on November 28th.

