Woodbury County Supervisors approve resolution to join Rolling H - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Woodbury County Supervisors approve resolution to join Rolling Hills Community Services Region

Posted:
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Woodbury County leaders have taken another step toward joining a different agency to handle local and state tax dollars for mental health care providers.

By a vote of 4-to-1, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to join Rolling Hills Community Services Region. That agency serves seven northwest Iowa counties, right now... including Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Crawford, Sac, Ida and Carroll counties. Supervisor Jeremy Taylor said each member county's board of supervisors would vote on Woodbury County's application. 

Tuesday night's vote follows a separate vote by the board, on October 3rd, to leave the three-county Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disabilities Services. Supervisor Jeremy Taylor cited issues with Sioux Rivers' management, and a lack of equity, as reasons the county left Sioux Rivers.

Health care provider services will still be funded, through Sioux Rivers, through June 30th of next year.

Woodbury County hopes to officially join Rolling Hills before that date.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.