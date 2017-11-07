Woodbury County Supervisors approve resolution to join Rolling Hills Community Services Region

Woodbury County leaders have taken another step toward joining a different agency to handle local and state tax dollars for mental health care providers.

By a vote of 4-to-1, the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to join Rolling Hills Community Services Region. That agency serves seven northwest Iowa counties, right now... including Buena Vista, Calhoun, Cherokee, Crawford, Sac, Ida and Carroll counties. Supervisor Jeremy Taylor said each member county's board of supervisors would vote on Woodbury County's application.

Tuesday night's vote follows a separate vote by the board, on October 3rd, to leave the three-county Sioux Rivers Regional Mental Health and Disabilities Services. Supervisor Jeremy Taylor cited issues with Sioux Rivers' management, and a lack of equity, as reasons the county left Sioux Rivers.

Health care provider services will still be funded, through Sioux Rivers, through June 30th of next year.

Woodbury County hopes to officially join Rolling Hills before that date.