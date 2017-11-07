Sgt. Bluff-Luton stops Heelan in state volleyball opener

Sgt. Bluff-Luton beat Bishop Heelan, 3-1, in round one of the Iowa High School Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday. It was the Warriors first-ever state tournament win and puts SBL into the semifinals.

After the Crusaders won the first set, 25-20, the Warriors took the next three sets, 25-18, 25-22, 25-21. Fourth-ranked SBL improves to 41-3, while the fifth-ranked Crusaders finish 33-11. It was SBL's fourth win in four matches against their Missouri River Athletics Conference rivals this season.

"The last time we played, we dropped the first set," said SB-L head coach Renee Winkel. "We've gone four with them, four times this season. So I knew they'd have the advantage out of the gate, having played here before."

"It's crazy," said SBL senior Kylee Christensen. "At Sergeant Bluff, we've never actually gotten past the first round at state. So we're so excited that we get to keep going and play together, because we don't want the season to end."

"The kids stayed aggressive, the defense was good," said Bishop Heelan head coach Mary Miller. "It just came to a point where they just had a few more guns than we had tonight."

Sgt. Bluff-Luton will play top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier (32-9), Thursday at noon in the Class 4A semifinals.