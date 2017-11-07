Incumbents re-elected to Sioux City City Council

In Sioux City, the focus fell on the race to fill three seats on the city council.

The three incumbents, Dan Moore, Alex Watters, and Pete Groetken, all won re-election easily.

Moore was the top vote-getter with more than 3,400 votes.

The three newcomers on the ballot failed to win council seats.

Dennis Quinn, who finished fourth, got more than 1,500 votes.

Douglas Waples got more than 1,300 votes, and finished in fifth place

Jake Jungers got more than 1,200 votes to come in sixth.

The three incumbents had their families with them when the results were announced tonight.

Although the incumbents won re-election easily, they winners say it was still a relief to know the people of Sioux City re-elected them to the city council.

Moore, Watters and Greotken were humbled, and honored, to be re-elected, and say they have big goals for their next term.

"First for me is economic development in the downtown area, secondly I really think we need to continue to make the improvements that we have in the parks and rec department, and then last, infrastructure," said Re-elected Council Member, Pete Groetken."

"For me, it wasn't just about running an election, or running a campaign," said Re-elected Council Member, Alex Watters. "For me, it was about building up the momentum that we have as a city, and as a council, and listening to concerns, and seeing what we can do the next 4 years."

"It was a well-run campaign on everyone's behalf," said Re-elected Council Member, Dan Moore. "That's what Sioux City deserves, and that's what Sioux City gets. I'm just really pleased to see that they have the confidence in me to serve another 4 years."

All three of the incumbents say they have big goals for the city and are excited to fulfill them for the next four years.



