Enthusiastic 6-year-old choir singer becomes an internet sensation

Have you ever truly waved your hands in the air and danced like you just don't care?

A 6-year-old Tennessee girl has and she's become an internet sensation as a result of it.

Young Loren Patterson was singing with her church choir on Sunday October 29 when she became especially moved by the music.

In the video, posted on Facebook by her mom, Loren, positioned at the end of a row of children, just keeps grooving as the music goes on, even when the children's singing part is completed.

Amazingly, it was the first time Loren performed at the 2,000-member church.

And her first time singing in front of this crowd.

As of November 4, the video had been viewed more than 23 million times.

The little girl has touched so many people around the world, the family says they've been inundated by heartfelt stories from some who claim the video has changed their lives.