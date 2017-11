Just can't get enough Ranch dressing?

Well here's a fix to keep the party going, a keg full of it!

A food website called 'Flavour Gallery' is selling this five liter mini keg.

Which includes a year's supply of Hidden Valley Ranch!

The site says the keg is lined with a special FDA approved coating that will keep the Ranch tasting fresh.

The keg will cost you $50.

You can pre-order now.

Shipping begins on December 11.