University of Nebraska system braces for major cuts

LINCOLN, NE (AP) -

Some University of Nebraska administrators are anticipating significant changes beyond those identified this fall by budget response teams. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the university system and its campuses are seeking to close a hole of more than $50 million resulting from increasing costs and decreasing state money.

System officials say the Lincoln and Kearney campuses in particular are preparing for bad news.

A Lincoln campus official says he expects to make up to $8.5 million in cuts in the coming months. Proposals will go to the Academic Planning Committee this month and next. Cuts will go into effect in mid-2018.

A spokesman for the university says people and academic programs will be affected, but the process must play out before details come up.

