Content Manager - KTIV

Emmy® winning; dominate NBC affiliate KTIV, the NBC affiliate in Sioux City, Iowa needs someone to help lead our newsroom in this new age of journalism. KTIV Television is seeking a full-time Content Manager to help lead a dynamic newsgathering organization and work with market-leading news reporters, producers and anchors to develop news coverage for Siouxland’s #1 news channel.

The Content Manager will work with the News Director to develop a continuous flow of information to all company platforms as well as oversee ongoing editorial meetings with news staff. Provide direction to news staff in the formulation and implementation of ideas and exercise editorial control and content development. Develop, maintain and utilize outside contacts as resources and take a proactive approach to awareness of current and evolving issues in the market.

College degree with a minimum of two years’ experience as a producer, reporter or anchor preferred. Thorough knowledge of tri-state area issues and the ability to make managerial decisions and recommendations to news director. Organizational skills are a must. Applicant must be physically able to lift field camera, recorder, and tripod.

To apply, send resume, along with news and newsroom management philosophies to:

Keith W. Bliven

KTIV Television Inc.

2929 Signal Hill Drive

Sioux City, IA 51108

EOE