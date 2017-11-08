Man facing charges in two-year old pharmacy robbery

A man authorities suspect of robbing an Osmond pharmacy almost two years ago is facing those charges for the first time.

Thirty-seven-year-old Roy Merrell of Laurel appeared in Pierce County Court Wednesday morning.

Merrell was charged with felony robbery last month, after authorities say he entered the Osmond Pharmacy three days before Christmas in 2015, demanded prescription drugs and fled out the back door.

Officials with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office say in court documents that Merrell admitted to them his involvement in the robbery, while he was in custody on separate charges.

Merrell is already on probation after being found guilty of stealing prescription drugs from a Creighton pharmacy six months before the Osmond incident. He also faces theft charges in South Dakota.

Merrell will make another appearance in court on November 29.