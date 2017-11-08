Warmer Wednesday afternoon in store

The sunshine finally broke out from behind the clouds on Tuesday and we'll see even more in the way of sunshine for our Wednesday as high pressure continues to build in. This will give us warming as well, due to SW winds kicking in. This will help pump as back up closer to average, climbing into the 40s and 50s. Enjoy today though because a cold front races in Thursday morning giving us falling temps throughout the day with afternoon highs near that freezing mark. Some of us across NE Siouxland may not even make it out of the upper 20s.

We stay dry as we closeout the workweek before our next system dips in. This could give us a few showers by Saturday, with a few flakes mixing in early in the day and then yet again at night as temps start to cool. Sunshine returns for the day on Sunday as a ridge starts to take back over and this will hold strong heading into next week. This will lead to more pleasant and dry conditions with highs finally climbing back above average. Temperatures may top out near 60° for some of us on Tuesday out ahead of our another frontal boundary that will cool us back down as we approach the middle of next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer