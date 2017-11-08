Daugaard administration anticipates 'lean' state budget year - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Daugaard administration anticipates 'lean' state budget year

Posted:
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

Gov. Dennis Daugaard's administration says lower-than-expected tax collections will require a lean state spending plan for South Dakota's upcoming budget year.
   
Daugaard spokeswoman Kelsey Pritchard said Wednesday that the administration wouldn't have specific details to offer until the governor's December budget address to the Legislature.
   
The Republican executive will outline his fiscal year 2019 budget proposal. The legislative session that starts in January is Daugaard's last as governor.
   
Lawmakers will revise the current year's budget and shape the next one during the 2018 session.
   
State figures released this week show revenues for the first four months of the current budget year are roughly $8.3 million below expectations due in large part to short sales tax receipts.
   
Lawmakers also dealt with sluggish state tax collections in the 2017 legislative session.

