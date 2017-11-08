Storm Lake women charged with child endangerment - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Storm Lake women charged with child endangerment

By Carl Norquist, Producer
STORM LAKE, IA (KTIV) -

A Storm Lake, Iowa, woman is charged with child endangerment after her 2-year-old was found walking unattended in a neighborhood.

Witnesses report that the child was only wearing pajamas and flip flops, and that the child had been wandering outside for approximately 15 minutes. 

Police say the child's mother, 27-year-old Nilka Camacho Vargas, was sleeping inside her home when they arrived at her residence on West 9th Street. When the father came home, the child was turned over to the his custody.

Camacho Vargas was booked at the Buena Vista county jail on a $2000 bond. 

A report was filed with the Iowa Department of Human Services and an ambulance was called to the scene to check the child for exposure. Police report that the child appeared to be healthy.

