New surgical center coming to Siouxland

A new development along the Missouri river will soon break ground, creating jobs and providing a new patient experience in healthcare for Siouxland.

Tri-State Specialists is teaming up with the Delta Hotel to bring the Riverview Surgical Center to South Sioux City.

It is a facility that that will be a first in the area.

In fact the closest thing to the planned facility is in Bloomington, Minnesota.

The 52,000 square-foot, two story private development, will be next to the Delta Hotel, formally known as the Marina Inn, in South Sioux City.

The new facility will break ground next Wednesday.

Tri State Specialists Chief Executive Officer and Board Member Lee Michael Hilka says construction is expected to take a little less than 11 months.

He adds that the new facility will employ 150 people.

$28 million are being spent on new equipment including hospital grade operating rooms.

The building and land are coming in at just under $30 million.

The biggest part of the development is comfort suites.

Patients who have procedures done at the new Riverview Surgical Center and may not be ready to return home can choose to recover with continued supervised care at the Delta Hotel next door .

The goal is to enhance and provide more options in a patient's experience.

The new center will also bring in specialists eliminating travel to places like Omaha or Sioux Falls.

Patients will now have move necessary services right here in Siouxland.

Another perk, some treatments will cost less.

Again, ground breaking will take place on the new facility on East 4th Street in South Sioux City next Wednesday.

