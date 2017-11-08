Holstein business expands

VT Industries in Holstein, Iowa is expanding it's already growing business.

The expansion of the manufacturing company will help them produce more doors at their Holstein facility.

"This is a big step for VT Industries. We've been growing rapidly over the past 10 years and the market has really grown for us and we really needed more capacity to be able to service our customers," says Douglas Clausen, President of VT Industries.

The expansion adds 82,000 square feet to the facility.

The addition also helps VT Industries reach a new goal as part of their 20k Expansion.

"20K expansion is a project that helps us be capable of running 20,000 doors a week out of this facility so, a million doors a year," says Jason Farver, VT Industries COO

With the new expansion and a goal of producing 20 thousand doors a week, VT Industries will hire 60 new employees.

"This expansion has a schedule of 60 additional jobs here in Holstein, that would put our total up to 600, close to 650 so, we're really excited about being able to continue to grow here in the local community," says Clausen.

With 60 new jobs to add to the facilities, the impact could be felt outside of the town of just nearly 1,400.

"We bring in employees from about a 30 to 45-mile radius. So, our impact is big in Holstein but also the expanded communities around us," says Farver.