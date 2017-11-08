Re-elected council members explain goals for next term

Following last night's city election, the three re-elected incumbents say they're looking towards the future.

Dan Moore, Alex Watters, and Pete Groetken, all easily won re-election for to the Sioux City City Council.

All were honored to be re-elected, and remain a part of the city council for the next four years.

All three have goals they want to achieve moving forward.

"I think we're looking at our quality of life enhancements that continue to grow, we're going to be looking at downtown, and growing that," said Sioux City City Council Member, Dan Moore. "We're going to be looking at the outlying areas of our community."

"The attraction and retention of young professionals growing our workforce, diversifying our workforce in our industries, I think is really important," says Sioux City City Council Member, Alex Watters.

"Parks and recreation maybe more than any other single item or issue, really lends itself very nicely to quality of life," says Sioux City City Council Member, Pete Groetken.

Moore was the top vote-getter last night, with more than 3,400 votes.