After today's warmth, cold weather moves right back in

Despite a very frost morning start with lows in the teens, we rebounded nicely during the afternoon thanks to a southwest wind that got many of us into the low 50s for highs.

A cold front that moves in tonight quickly changes things again.

We'll see some overnight clouds but any snow will stay to the northeast of Siouxland.

Then we'll clear out tomorrow, but despite a lot of sunshine highs will be about 20 degrees cooler as we only hit the upper 20s to lower 30s across the area.

Friday is also going to stay pretty cool before we see a little warming move in by Saturday.

We'll also see some clouds for the first part of the weekend that could lead to some isolated showers.

By Saturday night, a light mix is going to be possible before the system moves to the east.

If you like today's weather, by the way, you're going to like the forecast for next week when it looks like highs will again get into the low 50s from Monday through Wednesday.