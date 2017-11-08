Warmer air later in Siouxland's 7-day forecast

While much of our focus in the near-term and how much conditions are going to cool down on Thursday, there is something to look forward to in our 7-day forecast.

The jet stream which is taking a bit of a dip into the Midwest on Thursday and bringing in those highs in the low 30s, will shift by early next week.

A nice ridge is going to build into the Siouxland area starting on Monday.

A ridge like this brings in warmer air from the south.

That means we should be above average at least for much of next week leaving us with highs into the low to mid 50s.

With the milder weather, we're also expecting conditions to stay mostly dry.