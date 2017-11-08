Akron, IA city council member enters race for District 3 seat in Iowa Senate

A second Republican has entered the race to replace outgoing State Senator Bill Anderson, of Pierson.

Alex Pick, of Akron, Iowa, will seek the GOP nomination for a December 12th special election. Pick, who serves as an Akron, Iowa, city council member, promises to be a "watchdog for taxpayer interests, and someone who will take orders from those in his community rather than party bosses in Des Moines."

Another Republican, State Representative Jim Carlin, is also seeking the District 3 seat in the Iowa Senate. Carlin was elected to the Iowa House in November of 2016.

According to the Iowa's Secretary of State with two Republicans seeking the seat, the Woodbury County Republican party central committee will hold a special convention, on Monday, November 13th, to select a candidate to represent their party on the ballot in the special election.

Democrat Todd Wendt, who is the retired superintendent of the Le Mars Community Schools, has also declared his intentions to run for the District 3 Senate seat.

Senator Bill Anderson will resign to take over as executive director of the Cherokee Area Economic Development Corporation.