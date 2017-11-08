Sioux Center & Western Christian move into state semifinals; Unity Christian swept

Top-seeded Sioux Center won their Class 3A opener at the state volleyball tournament, 3-1, over Red Oak. The Warrriors' balanced attack got 16 kills from Camryn Cleveringa and 12 from Alexis Toering to move into the semifinals.

"We made some great efforts there, and I thought that was the switch that pushed us to finish that set strong," said Sioux Center head coach Julie Oldenkamp. "That was a well-rounded effort by all the girls."

"If you doubt yourself, things won't go very well," said Toering. "So especially in that third set, when we were down by three, we tried really hard to work well all together. This past year, we didn't make it past the first round, so just overcoming that barrier this year, has been a really great feeling."

Sioux Center moves into the Class 3A semifinals, where they'll meet 4th-seeded Osage Thursday at 2:00 pm.

Western Christian swept Iowa City Regina, 3-0, in their Class 2A volleyball opener on Wednesday. The Wolfpack are in the state semifinals for the 17th straight year.

Second-seeded Western got 35 of their 42 kills from two players. Ashtyn Veerbeek had 20 kills and Jessi De Jager added 15 winners as Western improves to 38-6.

"I thought our middles really rose up in this game," said Western Christian head coach Tammi Veerbeek. "They're back with some experience, Ashtyn and Jessi played last year, and that's a huge factor in their confidence. The younger girls kind of got a feel for the tournament, I was real happy with the way we came out and executed."

Western will play third-seeded Grundy Center (37-6) in the semifinals Thursday at 4:00 pm.

Unity Christian was swept by Council Bluffs St. Albert, 3-0, in their Class 2A opener at the state volleyball tournament on Wednesday.

The Knights got 20 kills from Corrina Timmermans, but fell 25-17, 25-16, 26-24 to the fourth-seeded Saintes.

"We just had some trouble slowing down what St. Albert was doing," said Unity head coach Patty Timmermans. "Give credit to them. They were passing so well, that they were in system most of the night."

Unity finishes the season at 34-11.