School officials in Okoboji have unveiled their new Nature Nook outdoor learning environment and the Marvin and Garnette Anderson eXplore Labs.

Thanks to a donation from the Anderson family, students in kindergarten through 4th grade use the lab weekly for hands-on discovery.

Middle school students are able to use the lab for independent learning.

Marv Anderson served the Milford and Okoboji Community School District as Superintendent from 1973 to 1997.