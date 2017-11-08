Dordt tops Northwestern in GPAC semifinal - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Dordt tops Northwestern in GPAC semifinal

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
ORANGE CITY, IA (KTIV) -

Dordt defeated Northwestern, 3-1, in the semifinals of the GPAC volleyball tournament on Wednesday. The fourth-ranked Red Raiders won the first set before the fifth-ranked Defenders took the final three sets (23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-20).

The two teams had split their previous two meetings this season, each winning on their home floor by identical 3-1 scores. Dordt was led by Ema Altena with 13 kills. Leah Kamp had 11 kills, followed by Julia Lindbergh and Ally Krommendyk with nine.

Northwestern's Anna Kiel and Lauryn Hilger each had 12 kills for the Red Raiders. Both teams will play in the NAIA national tournament in Sioux City, starting November 28.

Dordt will now travel to top-seeded Hastings Saturday for the GPAC championship.

