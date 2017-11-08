Gehlen comeback puts Jays in Class 1A semifinals - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Gehlen comeback puts Jays in Class 1A semifinals

Posted:
By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Gehlen Catholic celebrates their 3-2 win over Tripoli on Wednesday night.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KTIV) -

Gehlen Catholic rallied from a two sets to none deficit to beat Tripoli, 3-2, in a Class 1A first round match at the Iowa state volleyball tournament on Wednesday night. The Jays won the final three sets, 25-14, 25-12, 15-10.

Third-seeded Gehlen, who capitalized on 57 Tripoli errors, improves to 28-6. Junior Katie Peters had 18 kills for the Jays.

"I think we kind of just got in their heads, and that's what made them make mistakes," said Peters. "We just fed on that and played our game."

"They did have a lot of unforced hitting errors, and that really gave us a boost," said Gehlen head coach Mike Meyer. "But we also started digging the ball better and covered the court better."

Gehlen will face second-seeded Springville (39-2) in the semifinals on Thursday at 6:00 pm.

