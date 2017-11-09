US and Chinese leaders talk trade

The pomp and circumstance has come to an end in China. Now President Trump and the Chinese president get down to talks.

The pomp and circumstance has come to an end in China. Now President Trump and the Chinese president get down to talks.

Instead of pointing the finger at China for the trade imbalance. President Trump says it's the fault of past administrations.

President Trump finished the pleasantries in China this morning and got down to business. The two world leaders spent two hours negotiating

Then emerged to say he does not blame China for the trade deficit with the United States. "But in actuality, I do blame past administrations for allowing this out of control trade deficit to take place and to grow," said the president.

President Trump made it clear the trade relationship needs to change.

The Chinese president said his economy would become more open and transparent to foreign firms.

Over the past two days, American and Chinese companies signed deals worth $250 billion. "The United States is committed to protecting the intellectual property of our companies and providing a leveled playing field for our workers," said President Donald Trump.

The former Mexican Ambassador to China questions the deal saying, "Beijing is the master of selling the same agreement 10 times."

The other big item on the agenda, North Korean hostilities. "We agreed on the need to fully implement all UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea and to increase economic pressure until North Korea abandons its reckless and dangerous path," said the President.

The president urging China to cut financial ties with North Korea to get them to back off.

President Trump also called on Russia to help stop North Korea.

Edward Lawrence, NBC News.